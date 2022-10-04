Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) doesn't expect that the costs to repair damage caused by Hurricane Ian at several of its resorts to be material to its financial results.

The storm caused it to close two of its resorts in Naples, Florida -- the LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club and the Inn on Fifth.

The 189-room LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club, closed starting Sept. 27 after a mandatory evacuation order and remains closed. It will remain closed as the company completes a review and and assessment of damage to the property. At this time, "the company believes that the cost of repairing the property and recovering lost business income caused by the hurricane will not be material," it said. It expects that insurance coverage will mitigate the financial impact.

The 119-room Inn on Fifth also closed on Sept. 27 and reopened on Oct. 1. The company believes the property damage caused by the hurricane was minor and the costs to repair the property won't be material.

Pebblebrook's (PEB) five other hotels and resorts in southern Florida and Georgia affected by Hurricane Ian are open and operations. The cost to repair property damage at those properties also aren't expected to be materials.

"While it is not yet possible to know the storm’s full impact on LaPlaya until power is restored to the local area and all necessary inspections are completed, we currently do not believe there is a material financial impact," said Pebblebrook (PEB) Chairman and CEO John Bortz.

The REIT's August operating results weren't as strong as July due to normal back-to-school seasonality, the company said last month.

