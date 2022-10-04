EOG Resources CEO Yacob named chairman as Thomas to retire

Oct. 04, 2022 4:29 PM ETEOG Resources, Inc. (EOG)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) said Tuesday that Bill Thomas will retire from the company's board and CEO Ezra Yacob is appointed to the role of Chairman, effective immediately.

Yacob has served as CEO since October 2021 and previously was President, executive VP of exploration and production, and various other geoscience and leadership positions since joining EOG (EOG) in 2005.

Thomas was EOG's (EOG) non-executive Chairman since October 2021 after seven years as Chairman and CEO during 2014-21, part of his 43-year career with the company.

