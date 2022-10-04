CSW Industrials deploys $57.8M to acquire Cover Guard, AC Guard, Falcon Stainless

Oct. 04, 2022 4:35 PM ETCSW Industrials, Inc. (CSWI)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) on Tuesday announced the deployment of $57.8M to acquire Cover Guard, AC Guard, and Falcon Stainless to expand offerings in HVAC/R and plumbing end markets.
  • The deployed capital represents ~6.6x the combined acquired trailing 12-month adj. EBITDA.
  • The deals are expected to be accretive to EPS in the first full year of ownership.
  • The acquisitions were funded with cash on hand and borrowings under CSWI's $400M revolving credit facility.
  • The acquisition of Cover Guard and AC Guard products expand CSWI's contractor solutions' HVAC/R accessories.
  • The addition of Falcon products supplements contractor solutions' product portfolio.

Comments

