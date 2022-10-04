Amylyx Pharmaceuticals announces launch of stock offering of up to 6M shares
Oct. 04, 2022 4:41 PM ETAmylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMLX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) on Tuesday announced the launch of a public stock offering of up to 6M shares.
- All the shares in offering are being put up by the company.
- AMLX also expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 900K shares, the company said in a statement.
- The stock offering comes days after the U.S. FDA finally approved AMLX's treatment for neurodegenerative disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
- The company on Friday set the initial annual price for the treatment, called Relyvrio, at $158K.
- AMLX stock -2.7% to $30.31 after hours.
