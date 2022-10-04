Radiant receives non-compliance letter from NYSE
Oct. 04, 2022 4:41 PM ETRadiant Logistics, Inc. (RLGT)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) said it had not filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30 and had made errors on its previously reported financial statements and had received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange stating it was not in compliance with the NYSE's continued listing requirements.
- The Company will have up to six months from the Form 10-K due date to file the Form 10-K with the SEC.
- The Company expects to complete this filing within the next 30 days.
- The company said the errors in its filing were as follows:
- Reported Revenues of $889.1 million were understated by approximately $14.1M to $17.3M.
- Reported Net Income Attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $22.9 million was overstated by approximately $0.4M to $0.5M.
