Service Properties Trust amends revolving credit facility

Oct. 04, 2022 4:50 PM ETService Properties Trust (SVC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) said Tuesday it amended its revolving credit facility and exercised its option to extend its maturity date to July 2023.
  • The amendments include SVC maintaining minimum liquidity of $600M till it repays or refinances its $500M of 4.5% senior notes due June 2023 and maintaining at least $150M of liquidity thereafter.
  • Also, restrictions on paying common dividends and issuing secured debt were removed.
  • "These amendments enhance our financial flexibility and reflect significant progress made in the operating performance of our hotel portfolio," said SVC CFO Brian Donley.

