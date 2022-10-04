AutoZone authorizes additional $2.5B share buyback

Oct. 04, 2022

  • AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on Tuesday said its board had authorized an additional $2.5B share buyback to its ongoing repurchase program.
  • Shares of the retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories were trading 1% higher at $2226.61 after hours.
  • Since starting the share repurchase program in 1998, AZO's board had authorized $33.7B in buybacks, the company said in a statement.
  • AZO said as of Aug. 27 it had more than 6K stores in the U.S., around 700 in Mexico and 72 in Brazil for a total store count of nearly 7K.

