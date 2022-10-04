Unique Fabricating stock climbs 6% after hours on financing deal with lenders, investors
Oct. 04, 2022 5:02 PM ETUnique Fabricating, Inc. (UFAB)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Unique Fabricating (NYSE:UFAB) stock climbed 5.8% after hours on Tuesday as the firm said it reached a deal for financing with its lenders and certain existing investors.
- The deal with investors provides $3M in debt financing.
- UFAB's bank lenders agreed to amendments to its existing credit facility, including allowing it to raise up to $4M of additional debt financing.
- The company closed on $3M of the proposed $4M of new financing. Taglich Brothers, which is acting as placement agent for the financing, expects to close on the remaining $4M within several business days.
- Taglich Brothers will act as placement agent for up to $4M in pay-in-kind notes, bearing interest at 12% per annum.
- Proceeds of this financing have been used to reduce outstanding principal amount of UFAB's bank revolving credit line, reduce bank term loans and prepay the Dec. 31 term loan principal payment.
- "We believe the note offering will provide us the necessary financing to execute our business plan while we seek refinancing and should mitigate concerns from customers about our financial condition," said UFAB CEO Doug Cain.
