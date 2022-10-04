Amazon discontinuing Glow video conferencing device launched during pandemic: report
Oct. 04, 2022 5:05 PM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is discontinuing its Glow video conferencing device aimed at kids that the tech giant had unveiled during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bloomberg reported.
- The video conferencing device was seen as one of Amazon's (AMZN) "grand challenge" moonshots and allowed children to connect with far-off family members in a unique, dual screen manner.
- Glow combined projection, video, and sensing technologies will enable kids to connect with pre-approved loved ones that parents invite to the experience. The device allowed family members to see exactly what the children saw on their iPad or Android tablet and mimic the actions being taken.
- In March, Amazon (AMZN) said the Glow device would be available for all U.S. customers after announcing it with a limited invite-only release.
- Late last month, Amazon (AMZN) unveiled new versions of its Fire 8 tablets, including one with an 8-inch display and 13 hours of battery life for $99.
