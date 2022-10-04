Amazon discontinuing Glow video conferencing device launched during pandemic: report

Oct. 04, 2022 5:05 PM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor

Amazon headquarters located in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is discontinuing its Glow video conferencing device aimed at kids that the tech giant had unveiled during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bloomberg reported.
  • The video conferencing device was seen as one of Amazon's (AMZN) "grand challenge" moonshots and allowed children to connect with far-off family members in a unique, dual screen manner.
  • Glow combined projection, video, and sensing technologies will enable kids to connect with pre-approved loved ones that parents invite to the experience. The device allowed family members to see exactly what the children saw on their iPad or Android tablet and mimic the actions being taken.
  • In March, Amazon (AMZN) said the Glow device would be available for all U.S. customers after announcing it with a limited invite-only release.
  • Late last month, Amazon (AMZN) unveiled new versions of its Fire 8 tablets, including one with an 8-inch display and 13 hours of battery life for $99.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.