NovaGold Resources GAAP EPS of -$0.05

Oct. 04, 2022 5:10 PM ETNovaGold Resources Inc. (NG), NG:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • NovaGold Resources press release (NYSE:NG): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.05.
  • Advancing Donlin Gold to Prepare the Project for the Next Phase of Development; Robust Treasury of $132M in Cash and Term Deposits, with $25M of Receivables in 2023.
  • NOVAGOLD’s strong cash position of $132M as of August 31, 2022, with additional funds of $25M due in July 2023 from Newmont Corporation, should be sufficient to advance Donlin Gold to a construction decision.
  • 2022 Outlook: We anticipate spending approximately $48 million in 2022, which includes $13 million for corporate general and administrative costs; $3 million for withholding taxes on PSUs and other working capital; and $32 million to fund our share of expenditures at the Donlin Gold project.

