Why did FaZe Holdings shares plunge 39% on Tuesday? Reaction to a new company filing
Oct. 04, 2022 5:24 PM ETFaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor
- FaZe Holdings (NASDAQ:FAZE) shares plummeted more than 39% Tuesday, as the e-sports and gaming platform provider disclosed a new regulatory filing that is tied to the resale of the company's stock.
- On Monday, FaZe (FAZE) filed what is called a Notice of Effectiveness with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. FaZe (FAZE) recently went public via a SPAC deal, and the majority of the company's shares remained untradeable until its Notice of Effectiveness had been filed.
- The notice said FaZe (FAZE) may issue more than 5.9M shares of its common stock, and it also relates to certain shareholders who can sell more than 64M shares of FaZe (FAZE) stock, and up to as many as 173,333 warrants to purchase shares of the company's common stock.
