Lead Edge discloses 9.3% stake in Yext

Oct. 04, 2022 5:28 PM ETYext, Inc. (YEXT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Yext (NYSE:YEXT) on Tuesday announced a cooperation deal with Lead Edge Capital, which disclosed 9.3% stake in the online brand management firm.
  • Shares of YEXT, which ended 7.5% higher on Tuesday, gained 4.2% after the bell.
  • YEXT appointed Lead Edge partner Evan Skorpen as an independent director, effective immediately.
  • The cooperation deal also provides for certain standstill provisions that restricts Lead Edge and its affiliates from raising its stake in YEXT to over 15%.
  • The standstill provisions expire when YEXT elects a new slate of class I directors or on the two-year anniversary of the cooperation deal.
  • The deal also requires Skorpen to resign if Lead Edge and its affiliates own less than 7% of YEXT's voting securities.

