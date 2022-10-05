When the pandemic hit in 2020 some trends that were already in motion kicked into high gear, especially in payment systems. Ravi Venkatesan, CEO of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP), said he's seeing that in his business. The company makes software and devices for self-service retail locations, such as parking garages, laundromats, vending machines, and grab-and-go mini-markets.

The use of cashless payments increased dramatically since the pandemic. "Even in places like vending machines or laundry operations where you still have the coin and bill options, cashless payments used to be in the 30%-40% range, now they’re in the 60%-70% range," he said in an interview with Seeking Alpha. That decline in the use of cash "benefits us a lot."

Shifting to growth mode: The company itself has been going through transition as it shifts from turnaround mode into growth. Venkatesan became CEO on Oct. 1, succeeding Sean Feeney, who retired. He joined the company as chief technology officer in December 2020 then rose to chief operating officer in February 2022. At the same time, Scott Stewart, who had been the company's chief accounting officer, was named chief financial officer, succeeding R. Wayne Jackson, who also retired.

The management transition was planned and methodical Venkatesan said, adding that Feeney and Jackson, both in their 60s at the time, had been hired in 2020 to turn the company around after Hudson Executive Capital won a proxy fight for control of the board.

Venkatesan's top priority will be to accelerate Cantaloupe's (CTLP) growth over the next three to five years. "I think the addressable market is phenomenal," he said. But it's not growth at any price.

"The way we're retooling the business and tuning it is to make sure we achieve as rapid growth as we can without a model that requires a significant amount of cash burn," he said.

Cash stance: The company has "north of $65M" in cash and cash equivalents now after it raised $55M in a private placement last year. While some shareholders were asking management last year when it was planning on redeploying that cash, "now the same investors are saying, 'We're glad you sat on it for awhile,' " Venkatesan said.

10-K Delay: The company has run into an administrative snag, though. It's late in filing its 10-K for FY2022, which ended on June 30, as the audit process took longer than expected. In the process, the company identified three material weaknesses in its internal controls, as previously reported. No material changes to the full-year and Q4 results already reported are expected as a result.

"It’s obviously not ideal to delay the 10-K filing, but we think in the long run, the identification of where we may have weaknesses and remediating them is going to leave the company much stronger," Venkatesan said. As a part of that remediation, Cantaloupe (CTLP) is tightening control of its IT systems as to which employees have access to which functions. It expects to file the 10-K within a couple of weeks.

In terms of operations, growth is progressing. For the year, revenue increased 23% to $205.2M, while the number of its active customers totaled 23,991 at June 30, up 21% Y/Y. Adjusted EBITDA rose to $9.9M from $7.6M in the prior year. For the year, its net loss of $1.70M narrowed from an $8.75M loss in FY2021.

Trending: Demographics and economic trends should help fuel growth, he said. One of its products, remote price change, allows customers to change prices at multiple locations through a central location, rather than have technicians make the changes at each of the point-of-sale systems. That helps customers support their profit margins during inflationary times, he said.

In addition, as populations age and labor shortages worsen, the need for retail automation will increase. As a result, he said the "self-service economy is going to explode."

Still, running a business with high inflation and supply chain disruptions is challenging. Venkatesan doesn't see signs of inflation peaking, and he's also not optimistic on supply chain bottlenecks easing. Geopolitical events, like the war in Ukraine and China's posture on Taiwan, continue to complicate the supply chain issue, he said.

Inventory increase: Cantaloupe (CTLP) has been able to manage through the supply chain issues and inflation by placing large orders with its suppliers and running a high level of inventory. That has increased the inventory cost on its balance sheet by ~$13M-$14M, but the company hasn't had to turn away customers.

Venkatesan said the company is keeping tight control over its G&A costs, areas such as IT, accounting, and legal. Rather, it's investing in R&D and in sales, "because we think that's the future of the business," the CEO said. "That's where the growth is going to come from."

It will take time to convince investors. Like of lot of payment technology-related stocks, Cantaloupe's (CTLP) stock has declined 68%, far steeper than the S&P 500's 12% decline during the same period and the Global X FinTech Thematic ETF's (FINX) drop of 53%.

SA contributor JP Research remains Neutral on the stock, citing its latest management departure and pricey valuation.