COVID subvariant Omicron BA.4.6 continues to account for more cases - CDC
Oct. 04, 2022 6:02 PM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX), BNTX, PFE, MRNABy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor10 Comments
- New data from the CDC shows that BA.4.6, a subvariant of the Omicron variant, is continuing to account for a growing number of COVID-19 cases.
- For the week ended Oct. 1, BA.4.6 accounted for 12.8% of all cases across the country, the second highest. BA.5, another Omicron subvariant, accounted 81.3% of all cases, the highest. The week prior, BA.4.6 had an 11.8% share.
- For comparison, for the week ended July 2, BA.4.6 was responsible for just 1.9% of all cases.
- The data demonstrates how subvariants can gain ground and how COVID booster shots may have to be regularly adjusted to be effective against the most common subvariants. The currently available, rejiggered COVID shots are effective against the original COVID strain as well as BA.4 and BA.5.
- COVID vaccine makers: Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX).
- Check out why Seeking Alpha contributor Out of Ignorance calls Novavax (NVAX) the "hypercoaster of stocks."
Comments (10)