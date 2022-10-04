Alcoa (NYSE:AA) has told the London Metal Exchange that Russian metal should not be traded on the bourse, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

Alcoa's (AA) Chief Commercial Officer Kelly Thomas reportedly wrote a letter urging the LME to take action to "avert an impending crisis," referring to concerns that a wave of Russian metal could be dumped on the exchange, depressing prices that are used as global benchmarks.

"Without immediate action, the LME aluminum contract will be disproportionately influenced by one brand that much of the Western world has rejected and will not properly reflect the actual supply and demand dynamics of the aluminum industry," the letter said, according to Bloomberg.

Alcoa (AA) "would have serious concerns about any pricing mechanisms that no longer accurately reflect the fundamentals of the aluminum industry," the letter reportedly said.

Russian aluminum currently is not sanctioned in the U.S. and Europe, and aluminum is flowing into the U.S. from Russia at similar rates as before the war in Ukraine.

Rio Tinto CEO Jakob Stausholm said last month that the continued flow of aluminum from Russia was making North American producers less competitive.