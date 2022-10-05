Asia markets rise after U.S. stocks rallied for a second day

Oct. 05, 2022 1:18 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Japan +0.39%. Japan Jibun Markit Services PMI for September (final): 52.2 (prior 49.5).

China Market closed for the Golden Week holiday.

Hong Kong +5.57%.

Australia +1.66%. Australia S&P Global Services PMI (Final, September) 50.6 (prior 50.2).

India Market closed.

On Wall Street overnight, stocks soared overnight in the U.S. for a second session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 825.43 points, or 2.8%, to 30,316.32. The S&P 500 advanced nearly 3.1% to close at 3,790.93, and the Nasdaq Composite was 3.3% higher to end at 11,176.41.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand cash rate hike as expected - full text.

South Korea data:September core inflation has risen at its fastest y/y since December 2008.

Ireland's central bank raises 2023 CPI projections, lowers GDP forecast.

Bank of Korea says consumer inflation to stay high around 5 to 6% for some time.

Oil prices inched up on Wednesday extending 3% gains in the previous session ahead of a meeting of OPEC+ producers to discuss a big output cut in what energy executives and analysts see as a tightly supplied market.

Brent crude rose 11 cents to $91.91 a barrel at 0001 GMT, after climbing $2.94 in the previous session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures picked up 5 cents to $86.57 a barrel after gaining $2.89 in the previous session.

Gold prices eased on Wednesday as the dollar somewhat stabilized from its drop in the previous session, although bullion held above key $1,700-per-ounce level with investors eyeing more clarity on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s future policy stance.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,722.69 per ounce, as of 0120 GMT.

U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,731.70.

Spot silver dipped 0.8% to $20.95 per ounce, platinum fell 0.2% to $928.12 and palladium slipped 0.6% at $2,301.77.

U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones -0.48%; S&P 500 -0.53%; Nasdaq -0.57%.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.