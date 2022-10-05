Japan Services PMI revised higher due to easing COVID-19 restrictions
Oct. 05, 2022 2:44 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The au Jibun Bank Japan Services PMI was revised higher to a three-month high of 52.2 in September of 2022 from a preliminary reading of 51.9, and after a final 49.5 a month earlier.
- The latest reading signaled a renewed expansion in service sector activity after a contraction in August, due to easing COVID-19 restrictions.
- Both output and new orders returned to growth, with new export orders recovering from a decline in the previous month.
- At the same time, employment increased for the eighth straight month, while backlogs of work accumulated at the fastest pace in three months.
- On the price front, input prices rose further and output cost inflation accelerated to a three-month high. Lastly, business sentiment improved to its highest since June.
