Alfa Laval team up with Cepsa to drive decarbonization

Oct. 05, 2022 3:07 AM ETAlfa Laval Corporate AB (ALFVY), ALFVFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVF) has integrated with Cepsa to support the work to reduce CO2 emissions.
  • Per the terms of three year pact, Alfa Laval will provide process optimization services and heat exchangers to Cepsa's two Energy Parks in Spain.
  • Under the collaboration, Alfa Laval will optimize the processes in two energy parks by using Alfa Laval compact heat exchangers to achieve the highest possible energy efficiency and reduce CO2 emissions.
  • The cooperation will also support Cepsa's Agile strategy which aims at speeding up the implementation of more sustainable solutions.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.