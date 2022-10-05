Alfa Laval team up with Cepsa to drive decarbonization
Oct. 05, 2022 3:07 AM ETAlfa Laval Corporate AB (ALFVY), ALFVFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVF) has integrated with Cepsa to support the work to reduce CO2 emissions.
- Per the terms of three year pact, Alfa Laval will provide process optimization services and heat exchangers to Cepsa's two Energy Parks in Spain.
- Under the collaboration, Alfa Laval will optimize the processes in two energy parks by using Alfa Laval compact heat exchangers to achieve the highest possible energy efficiency and reduce CO2 emissions.
- The cooperation will also support Cepsa's Agile strategy which aims at speeding up the implementation of more sustainable solutions.
