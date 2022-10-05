Tech Data Asia Pacific & Japan expands strategic partnership with Cibecs

Oct. 05, 2022 3:37 AM ETTD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Tech Data, a TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) company, has expanded its strategic partnership with Cibecs.
  • The integration brings Cibecs Endpoint Cloud, which offers best-in-class data protection with intelligent management capabilities, to customers in the APJ market.
  • The move is in line with Tech Data’s strategy of empowering ISVs and partners to drive new business and strengthen capabilities in security solutions.
  • By leveraging a comprehensive data backup, protection, and security software package, ISVs and partners can now enable IT managers and CIOs to bridge the gaps in their endpoint environment and with complete visibility and control.

