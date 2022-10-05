XPhyto inks LOI for US manufacturing and strategic business opportunities
Oct. 05, 2022 3:46 AM ETXPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (XPHYF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- XPhyto Therapeutics (OTCQB:XPHYF) has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent to identify and assess potential business synergies for manufacturing, import/export, distribution and product development with a US-based thin film manufacturing firm.
- The Firm operates a state-of-the art US-based FDA-certified pharma production facility managed by a seasoned leadership team with over 50 years of experience.
- The Firm is an ideal potential partner to produce XPhyto's oral dissolvable biosensor products.
- In addition, the Firm has a portfolio of OTC and FDA-approved products currently for sale in the US market.
Comments