European stocks retreated slightly as the positive trend seen in global stocks in recent days faded
Oct. 05, 2022 3:58 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
London -0.40%.
Germany -0.20%. German Trade Balance SA: Actual 1.2B (Previous 5.4B).
France -0.18%. French S&P Services PMI: 52.9 (Forecast 53, Previous 53.0).
French Industrial Production MoM: 2.4% (Previous -1.6%).
The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.22%, having recouped some of its opening losses. Autos dropped while media stocks gained.
Italian S&P Services PMI: 48.8 (Forecast 49, Previous 50.5).
Spanish S&P Services PMI: 48.5 (Forecast 49.8, Previous 50.6).
Swedish services PMI dips to 55.1 points in Sept.
In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than six basis point to 3.67%.
Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than four basis point to 1.93%.
Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than five basis point to 3.92%.
