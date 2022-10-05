London -0.40% .

Germany -0.20% . German Trade Balance SA: Actual 1.2B (Previous 5.4B).

France -0.18% . French S&P Services PMI: 52.9 (Forecast 53, Previous 53.0).

French Industrial Production MoM: 2.4% (Previous -1.6%).

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.22%, having recouped some of its opening losses. Autos dropped while media stocks gained.

Italian S&P Services PMI: 48.8 (Forecast 49, Previous 50.5).

Spanish S&P Services PMI: 48.5 (Forecast 49.8, Previous 50.6).

Swedish services PMI dips to 55.1 points in Sept.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than six basis point to 3.67%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than four basis point to 1.93%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than five basis point to 3.92%.