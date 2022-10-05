Jury in class action suit returns $102.6M verdict against General Motors over faulty engines
Oct. 05, 2022 4:11 AM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- In a uncommon class motion trial verdict, a California federal jury at the moment discovered that the nation’s largest car producer hid an engine defect that resulted in extreme oil consumption, resulting in engine injury, stalling, and untimely breakdown in tens of hundreds of General Motors’s (NYSE:GM) 5.3-liter SUVs and light-weight vehicles.
- The jury returned a $102.6M verdict towards GM in a category motion lawsuit led by nationwide plaintiffs’ trial agency, DiCello Levitt, on behalf of homeowners and lessees of GM vehicles and SUVs offered from 2011-2014 in California, North Carolina, and Idaho, which contained the corporate’s Technology IV Vortec 5300 LC9 engine.
- DiCello Levitt trial team wins huge verdict on behalf of owners and lessees of GM trucks and SUVs with 5.3-liter Vortec engines.
- The case was tried within the U.S. District Courtroom for the Northern District of California.
Comments