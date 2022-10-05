Apple asks suppliers to shift some AirPods, Beats production to India
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has asked suppliers to move some AirPods and Beats headphone production to India for the first time - Reuters.
- This news comes days after the technology giant confirmed iPhone 14 production in India as it diversifies away from China amid COVID-19 lockdowns and increase geopolitical tensions.
- iPhone assembler Foxconn is preparing to make Beats headphones in India and may also produce AirPods in the country as well, the report said, citing sources.
- Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.
- The company has been producing iPhone units in India since 2017, when it started with the iPhone SE and the Associated Press reported that the company had roughly 7M iPhone units produced in India in 2021.
- On Tuesday, the company announced that iPhone exports from India have more than doubled since April, surpassing $1B and are set to reach $2.5B in the 12 months through March 2023.
- According to a recent report by JP Morgan, Apple (AAPL) is likely to move about 5% of iPhone 14 production to India from late 2022 and reach 25% by 2025. Also, nearly 25% of all Apple products will be manufactured outside China by 2025.
