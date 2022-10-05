Icosavax begins early-stage study of bivalent RSV/hMPV vaccine IVX-A12

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) said it began a phase 1 trial of its combination bivalent vaccine candidate against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV), IVX-A12 in older adults.

HMPV can cause upper and lower respiratory disease in people of all ages, especially among young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems, according to the U.S. CDC.

IVX-A12 consists of IVX-121, RSV prefusion F protein VLP vaccine candidate, and IVX-241, hMPV prefusion F protein VLP vaccine candidate, the company said in an Oct. 4 press release.

In June, Icosavax had reported data from a phase 1 trial of the RSV vaccine IVX-121.

Icosavax said that with the trial initiation, IVX-A12 becomes the first combination bivalent vaccine candidate against both RSV and hMPV to enter clinical stage, and the first candidate from the company's VLP platform to receive IND (investigational new drug) authorization in the U.S.

"Not only is IVX-A12 Icosavax’s first combination bivalent VLP vaccine candidate, it is also the most advanced vaccine candidate against both RSV and hMPV in older adults, and the only clinical stage VLP in this space," said Icosavax CEO Adam Simpson.

The company expects phase 1 topline interim results in mid-2023 and phase 2 start planned to follow in H2 2023.