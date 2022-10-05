Nasdaq, S&P, Dow futures drop as market takes a breather from pivot fever

Stock index futures point to a lower open Wednesday after face-ripping gains to kick off the quarter.

Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) -0.9%, S&P futures (SPX) -0.8% and Dow futures (INDU) -1% are lower.

The major averages rallied on hopes that global central banks could tilt to a more dovish outlook, but rates and the dollar are moving higher again today. Fed speakers are still on the hawkish script.

"A sharp decline in reported US job openings has excited financial markets, eager to see the Fed pivot its policy to something reasonable," UBS chief economist Paul Donovan said. "However, Fed Chair Powell seems committed to a more Pavlovian response - high consumer price inflation produces higher interest rates. A single dubious quality data report is unlikely to revolutionize Fed thinking."

The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) is up 9 basis points to 3.70% and the 2-year yield (US2Y) is up 3 basis points to 4.13%.

Following the JOLTs euphoria, there are more labor market figures out before the bell. ADP September private payrolls are on tap, with economists predicting a rise of 200K. But the reformulated number could be volatile.

"With precisely one real-time observation of the new methodology available, we can’t forecast the number with any confidence," Pantheon Macro's Ian Shepherdson said. "ADP published historic data when it launched its new model a month ago, but they did not release - critically - the data as they were initially estimated."

After the start of trading, the September ISM services index arrives. The forecast is for a drop to 56.

Oil is also in focus as OPEC+ meets in Vienna. Ministers are reportedly considering an output cut as big as 2M/bpd. Crude is easing after a run-up into the meeting.

If "OPEC+ were to announce a paper cut of as much as 2MMbbls/d, it would work out to an actual output decline in the region of 1MMbbls/d, which would mean that the surplus we expect for the rest of this year would likely disappear," ING said. "This would provide a solid floor to the market. The group will need to manage expectations, if for some reason they announce a paper cut of less than 1MMbbls/d we could see an immediate downward correction in prices."

And Twitter will be remain in the spotlight. Shares are down premarket after surging on the U-turn from Elon Musk, but are shy of the $54.20 deal price.