Construction Partners resumes work following passage of Hurricane Ian
Oct. 05, 2022 6:33 AM ETConstruction Partners, Inc. (ROAD)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) has resumed work that got delayed in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
- Providing an initial update following the landfall of the hurricane, CEO Fred Smith, III said: "While our facilities in Florida, South Carolina and North Carolina did not sustain significant damage, operations were affected across many of these markets during the final week of September as we sought to keep our people safe and secure our operating assets."
- "Following the passage of Hurricane Ian, we have now resumed work that was delayed in the final week of September across all of our markets, and new project work will be necessary in certain local markets impacted by the storm," Smith added.
