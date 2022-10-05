Deutsche Bank upgrades Church & Dwight, arguing downside risk is priced in

Oct. 05, 2022 6:33 AM ETChurch & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor

Business Trends Graphs and charts

Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) shares marked a modest gain in premarket trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank analyst Steve Powers upgraded the stock to “Buy”.

Powers told clients that the stock’s recent choppiness has helped dent the confidence of investors in the typical stable consumer staples stock. For example, shares have marked an over 20% decline from late July amid some cuts to guidance, raising some questions as to management’s ability to execute in a more difficult environment.

However, Powers advised that the guidance cuts and recent decline for the stock have helped set a floor for the stock. In his view, the stock “has taken a break, but it's not broken," and should see more upside with a great deal of investor skepticism price in at this point.

Powers raised his rating on the stock to “Buy” from “Neutral” while trimming his price target from $90 to $85. Shares of the New Jersey-based parent of Arm & Hammer, Trojan, OxiClean, and more rose 0.55% in early premarket trading.

Read more on recent bearish analyses of the stock from Bank of America and Truist Securities.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.