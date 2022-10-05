Euro Area services activity contracts more than expected
Oct. 05, 2022 6:36 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI was revised lower to 48.8 in September of 2022 from a preliminary estimate of 48.9 and down from 49.8 in August to its lowest level since February 2021.
- The volume of incoming new business continued to fall at the end of the third quarter.
- The rate of contraction was the sharpest in a year-and-a-half, though modest overall.
- Weak demand conditions were underscored by a renewed reduction in backlogs of work. Latest survey data signalled the first drop in outstanding business volumes since March 2021.
- "Any hopes of the euro zone avoiding recession are further dashed by the steepening drop in business activity signalled by the PMI," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
- "Not only is the survey pointing to a worsening economic downturn, but the inflation picture has also deteriorated, meaning policymakers face an increasing risk of a hard landing as they seek to rein in accelerating inflation."
- Meanwhile, price pressures intensified in September. Rates of input cost and output charge inflation accelerated to three-month highs.
- Lastly, business confidence slumped to a level unseen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Comments (1)