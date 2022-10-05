Euro Area services activity contracts more than expected

Oct. 05, 2022 6:36 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • The S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI was revised lower to 48.8 in September of 2022 from a preliminary estimate of 48.9 and down from 49.8 in August to its lowest level since February 2021.
  • The volume of incoming new business continued to fall at the end of the third quarter.
  • The rate of contraction was the sharpest in a year-and-a-half, though modest overall.
  • Weak demand conditions were underscored by a renewed reduction in backlogs of work. Latest survey data signalled the first drop in outstanding business volumes since March 2021.
  • "Any hopes of the euro zone avoiding recession are further dashed by the steepening drop in business activity signalled by the PMI," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
  • "Not only is the survey pointing to a worsening economic downturn, but the inflation picture has also deteriorated, meaning policymakers face an increasing risk of a hard landing as they seek to rein in accelerating inflation."
  • Meanwhile, price pressures intensified in September. Rates of input cost and output charge inflation accelerated to three-month highs.
  • Lastly, business confidence slumped to a level unseen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.