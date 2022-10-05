P3 Health gets Nasdaq notice for delisting, plans appeal
Oct. 05, 2022 6:44 AM ETP3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) said that Nasdaq has started a process which could result in the delisting of the company’s securities from the exchange.
- The company intends to appeal the Staff Determination before a Nasdaq Hearing Panel and seek a further stay of any suspension or delisting action pending the hearing process, P3 said in an Oct. 4 press release.
- P3 noted that the request for a hearing must be made by Oct. 5.
- The Staff Determination was issued because the company has not filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2021 or its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for March 31, and June 30.
Comments