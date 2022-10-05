P3 Health gets Nasdaq notice for delisting, plans appeal

Oct. 05, 2022 6:44 AM ETP3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

New York during the COVID-19 emergency.

Massimo Giachetti

  • P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) said that Nasdaq has started a process which could result in the delisting of the company’s securities from the exchange.
  • The company intends to appeal the Staff Determination before a Nasdaq Hearing Panel and seek a further stay of any suspension or delisting action pending the hearing process, P3 said in an Oct. 4 press release.
  • P3 noted that the request for a hearing must be made by Oct. 5.
  • The Staff Determination was issued because the company has not filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2021 or its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for March 31, and June 30.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.