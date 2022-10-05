Gannett repays $55M of debt
- Gannett (NYSE:GCI) announced on Wednesday that subsequent to June 30, 2022 it has repaid $55M of debt, of which $24.3M was repaid in the third quarter of 2022.
- The company used proceeds from real estate and other asset sales totaling $34.7M and including its scheduled quarterly amortization of $15.1M for debt repayment.
- Subsequent to June 30, 2022, it repurchased ~$24.8M of 6.00% first lien notes due November 1, 2026 for ~$19.9M.
- Gannett (GCI) received a waiver from certain of its lenders to apply up to $20M of the net cash proceeds from certain real estate sales to the repurchase of outstanding 2026 Senior Notes, with the balance of the net cash proceeds to be used to repay amounts under the company’s five-year senior secured term loan facility.
- The company now expects its real estate and other asset sales for the full year of 2022 to be in the range of $65M to $75M. It currently has ~$80M of real estate assets in the sales pipeline.
- Since the acquisition of legacy Gannett in Nov 2019, the company has repaid over $585M of debt, with $130M repaid year to date in 2022.
