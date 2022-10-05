French services sector grows slightly less than early estimate as worries about inflation lingered

Oct. 05, 2022 6:47 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • The S&P Global France Services PMI was revised slightly down to 52.9 in September of 2022 from a flash estimate of 53 but up from 51.2 in the previous month.
  • Business activity improved slightly helped by a renewed rise in new business intakes.
  • At the same time, the rate of job creation accelerated from August's six-month low to the strongest since June, reflecting efforts by firms to drive up activity levels.
  • However, inflationary pressures intensified in September, primarily as a result of surging energy prices.
  • Lastly, business confidence was positive but remained historically subdued, amid concerns about high inflation and staff shortages.

