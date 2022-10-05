RPM Non-GAAP EPS of $1.47 beats by $0.14, revenue of $1.93B beats by $50M

Oct. 05, 2022 6:48 AM ETRPM International Inc. (RPM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • RPM press release (NYSE:RPM): FQ1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.47 beats by $0.14.
  • Revenue of $1.93B (+17.0% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
  • FQ2 Outlook: Consolidated sales growth of 9% to 12% compared to the prior-year period vs. consensus growth of 9.33%; CPG to achieve sales growth in the high-single-digit percentage range; PCG sales to increase in the high-single-digit to low-double-digit percentage range; SPG revenue to increase in the high-single-digit percentage range; The Consumer Group to lead revenue growth with sales up in the teen percentage range; Consolidated adjusted EBIT to increase by 30% to 40% compared to the prior-year period.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.