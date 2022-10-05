RPM Non-GAAP EPS of $1.47 beats by $0.14, revenue of $1.93B beats by $50M
Oct. 05, 2022 6:48 AM ETRPM International Inc. (RPM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- RPM press release (NYSE:RPM): FQ1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.47 beats by $0.14.
- Revenue of $1.93B (+17.0% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
- FQ2 Outlook: Consolidated sales growth of 9% to 12% compared to the prior-year period vs. consensus growth of 9.33%; CPG to achieve sales growth in the high-single-digit percentage range; PCG sales to increase in the high-single-digit to low-double-digit percentage range; SPG revenue to increase in the high-single-digit percentage range; The Consumer Group to lead revenue growth with sales up in the teen percentage range; Consolidated adjusted EBIT to increase by 30% to 40% compared to the prior-year period.
