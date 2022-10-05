United Kingdom services PMI stalls in September as inflationary pressures hit discretionary spending
Oct. 05, 2022 6:58 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The S&P Global/CIPS UK Services PMI was revised higher to 50 in September of 2022 from a preliminary of 49.2, showing the services sector avoided a contraction in Q3.
- Still, it is the lowest reading in 19 months, signalling a loss of momentum amid amid falling volumes of incoming new work. Shrinking client demand was widely attributed to pressure on household budgets from escalating inflation, alongside widespread pessimism about the economic outlook.
- Also, job growth slowed but input cost inflation edged down from May's peak.
- Meanwhile, business expectations for the year ahead dropped to the lowest since May 2020 as the energy crisis, global recession concerns and rising interest rates had all weighed on business optimism.
Comments