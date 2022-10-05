ChargePoint launches new EV charging solution

Oct. 05, 2022 7:00 AM ETChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) announced the launch of the CP6000, which the company called its most flexible and serviceable global AC EV charging solution now available for vehicles of all types and sizes.

The CP6000 is designed for the European market to prepare businesses for the next wave of EV adoption.

CHPT said the CP6000 is designed for scalability, flexibility, reliability, and a best-in-class driver experience. CP6000 is said to offer reliable AC charging for 1 or 3 phase power at an adaptable output of 3.7 to 22kw per port.

"CP6000 has what businesses need to be part of the future of electric mobility," stated ChargePoint Chief Product Officer Bill Loewenthal.

Shares of CHPT fell 2.50% in premarket trading on Wednesday.

