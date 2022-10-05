Mortgage applications down on higher rates, hurricane arrival
Oct. 05, 2022
- MBA Mortgage Applications
- Composite Index: -14.2% vs. -3.72% prior.
- Purchase index: -12.6% vs. -0.4% prior.
- Refinance Index: -17.8% vs. -10.9% prior.
- 30-year fixed-rate mortgage came in at 6.75% for the week ended Oct. 5, compared with 6.52% previously.
- The highest mortgage rates in more than 20 years and one of the deadliest hurricanes on record in the U.S. contributed to the drop in mortgage applications, CNBC News reported Oct. 5.
- "There was also an impact from Hurricane Ian's arrival in Florida last week, which prompted widespread closings and evacuations. Applications in Florida fell 31%, compared to 14% overall, on a non-seasonally adjusted basis," the report said, citing Joel Kan, an MBA economist.
