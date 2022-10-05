HF Foods receives Nasdaq notice for delisting; requests hearing

Oct. 05, 2022 7:12 AM ETHF Foods Group Inc. (HFFG)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) received from Nasdaq The Staff Delisting Determination over not filing its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2021 or its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for March 31, and June 30.
  • The notice will not immediately result in the suspension of trading or delisting.
  • The company is appealing the Staff Determination by requesting a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel to present its plan to regain compliance with the applicable listing requirements.
  • The company intends to file with the SEC all delinquent reports and regain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements as soon as practicable and prior to the hearing.

