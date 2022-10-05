Pfizer/BioNTech win backing of Japan panel to use COVID-19 shot in young children
- A health ministry panel in Japan recommended Wednesday the authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in children as young as six months old.
- The panel also cleared a version of the mRNA-based vaccine tailored to the original virus and the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.
- Meanwhile, the Japan unit of Moderna (MRNA) said Wednesday that the company had sought the country's health ministry approval for its version of vaccine updated for BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.
- In September, Japan's health ministry approved Pfizer (PFE)/ BioNTech (BNTX) and Moderna (MRNA) vaccines adjusted for Omicron BA.1 subvariant.
- The U.S. rollout of Omicron boosters started in early September following regulatory clearances for use in those aged 12 years and above.
