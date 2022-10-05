Vox Royalty gets approval for Nasdaq listing

Oct. 05, 2022 7:15 AM ETVox Royalty Corp. (VOXCF), VOX:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Vox Royalty (OTCQX:VOXCF) has received approval to list and trade its common shares on The Nasdaq Stock Market.
  • The stock is expected to commence trading on the Nasdaq by the end of October under the ticker symbol "VOXR."
  • The common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "VOX".
  • A secondary Nasdaq listing is likely to provide further exposure to the U.S. trading and investor market and ultimately improve the company's overall profile and enhance shareholder value.
 

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.