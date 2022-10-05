Vox Royalty gets approval for Nasdaq listing
Oct. 05, 2022 7:15 AM ETVox Royalty Corp. (VOXCF), VOX:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Vox Royalty (OTCQX:VOXCF) has received approval to list and trade its common shares on The Nasdaq Stock Market.
- The stock is expected to commence trading on the Nasdaq by the end of October under the ticker symbol "VOXR."
- The common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "VOX".
- A secondary Nasdaq listing is likely to provide further exposure to the U.S. trading and investor market and ultimately improve the company's overall profile and enhance shareholder value.
