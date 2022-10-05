SoftBank CEO Son proposes long-term Arm, Samsung cooperation, but no deal: report

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) Chief Executive Masayoshi Son proposed a "comprehensive, long-term partnership" between British chip intellectual property company Arm and Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF), but made no mention of Samsung investing in the company, Korean news outlet JoongAng Daily reported.

The news outlet, citing unnamed sources, noted that Son met with several Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF) executives, including Samsung Electronics vice chairman Lee Jae-yong, Samsung Electronics mobile experience CEO Roh Tae-moon and Samsung co-CEO Kyung Kye-hyun.

Arm Chief Executive Rene Haas was also in attendance.

Last month, it was reported that SoftBank's (OTCPK:SFTBY) Son would travel to South Korea to meet with Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF), with intense speculation that he could mention a possible tie-up between the two companies.

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) has previously said it would list Arm in an initial public offering in the U.S., likely on the Nasdaq, but intends to keep a majority stake in the British chip design firm it bought for $32B in 2016.

Earlier this year, SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) was considering a dual listing for Arm in both New York and London, but has recently shelved that idea.

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) previously attempted to sell Arm to Nvidia (NVDA), but the Jensen Huang-led Nvidia (NVDA) called off its deal to acquire the company earlier this year after antitrust regulators from around the world expressed concern over the deal.

On Tuesday, it was reported that SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY)-owned Arm has seen more than 40% of its U.K. workforce that it gained under SoftBank's ownership leave the company.