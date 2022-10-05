Xos delivers 88 units in Q3

  • Xos (NASDAQ:XOS) has announced a total of 88 units delivery to customers during Q3.
  • Xos (XOS) had previously provided a second half of 2022 guidance range of 150 to 200 units delivered and is on track for its deliveries to fall within that range.
  • The third quarter unit deliveries represent a 21% sequential quarter over quarter increase from the second quarter of 2022, during which Xos delivered 73 units.
  • The company earlier reported 65 vehicles deliveries to merchants fleet in Q3 2022.
  • Source: Press Release

