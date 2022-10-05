Berkshire Hathaway to name new independent director to meet NYSE compliance
Oct. 05, 2022 7:23 AM ETBerkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B), BRK.ABy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) is planning to name a new independent director "as soon as practicable" to fill a vacancy on the board after the death of David S. Gottesman on Sept. 28, the company said late Tuesday in filing.
- With Gottesman's death, the company fell out of compliance with an NYSE rule that requires the board to have more independent directors than non-independent directors.
- Currently, the board is made up of seven of each type of director. As required by NYSE rules, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) submitted an interim notice of noncompliance affirmation to the NYSE on Sept. 30. The next day, the company had received an official note of compliance from the NYSE.
- At the company's annual meeting in April, Berkshire Chairman Warren Buffett said, "Berkshire (BRK.B) is built forever. There is no finish point."
