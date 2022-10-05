Genius Group acquires film production company Revealed Films
- Genius Group (NYSE:GNS) has agreed to acquire Utah-based film production company, Revealed Films.
- The transaction value is $10M with earnout and claw back payments in 2023, 2024 and 2025 that are contingent on meeting certain revenue and profitability criteria.
- Founded in 2017, Revealed Films specializes in multi-part documentaries. The business will continue to operate as a separate entity.
- The acquisition will enable Genius Group (GNS) to enhance and supplement its curriculum with entrepreneurial education videos.
- GNS shares have gained over 2% premarket
