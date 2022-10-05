Genius Group acquires film production company Revealed Films

Oct. 05, 2022 7:23 AM ETGenius Group Limited (GNS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Genius Group (NYSE:GNS) has agreed to acquire Utah-based film production company, Revealed Films.
  • The transaction value is $10M with earnout and claw back payments in 2023, 2024 and 2025 that are contingent on meeting certain revenue and profitability criteria.
  • Founded in 2017, Revealed Films specializes in multi-part documentaries. The business will continue to operate as a separate entity.
  • The acquisition will enable Genius Group (GNS) to enhance and supplement its curriculum with entrepreneurial education videos.
  • GNS shares have gained over 2% premarket
 

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.