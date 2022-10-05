Eyenovia gains as H.C. Wainwright initiates with Buy on pipeline potential
Oct. 05, 2022 7:41 AM ETEyenovia, Inc. (EYEN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Clinical stage ophthalmic company Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) added ~7% pre-market Wednesday after H.C. Wainwright launched its coverage with a Buy recommendation on the prospects of its pipeline that includes the Optejet ocular delivery system.
- The Optejet device delivers ~8 µL of microdroplets consistently onto the corneal surface evenly using the Microdose Array Print technology.
- The analyst Matthew Caufield highlights its advantages, including the higher accuracy compared to standard eye drops and the direct intraocular delivery.
- “Optejet spray delivery is specifically intended to address safety, tolerability, and patient compliance, while optimizing for efficacy,” the analyst wrote.
- Caufield also draws attention to the company’s ophthalmic spray pipeline, which includes the investigational therapy MicroLine designed to treat presbyopia using the Optejet delivery system.
- EYEN is enrolling patients in its second Phase 3 study for MicroLine, with topline data expected in Q3 2022.
Comments