SPS Commerce acquires InterTrade Systems for ~$49M

Oct. 05, 2022

  • Retail cloud services company SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) has acquired InterTrade Systems, a subsidiary of mdf commerce, for ~$49M in cash.
  • The acquisition enables SPS Commerce to expand its network to businesses across North America, CEO Archie Black said.
  • The acquisition is anticipated to add ~$1.7M of revenue for SPSC in Q4, and adjusted EBITDA is expected to be negatively impacted by ~$200K.
  • For FY'23, the acquisition is expected to add ~$8.5M in revenue and ~$500K to adjusted EBITDA.
  • ~$2.5M in adjusted EBITDA is expected to be contributed in FY'24.
  • The company is set to provide consolidated Q4 guidance and an update to FY'22 outlook in its Q3 financial results on Oct. 27.
