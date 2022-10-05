SPS Commerce acquires InterTrade Systems for ~$49M
Oct. 05, 2022 7:44 AM ETSPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Retail cloud services company SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) has acquired InterTrade Systems, a subsidiary of mdf commerce, for ~$49M in cash.
- The acquisition enables SPS Commerce to expand its network to businesses across North America, CEO Archie Black said.
- The acquisition is anticipated to add ~$1.7M of revenue for SPSC in Q4, and adjusted EBITDA is expected to be negatively impacted by ~$200K.
- For FY'23, the acquisition is expected to add ~$8.5M in revenue and ~$500K to adjusted EBITDA.
- ~$2.5M in adjusted EBITDA is expected to be contributed in FY'24.
- The company is set to provide consolidated Q4 guidance and an update to FY'22 outlook in its Q3 financial results on Oct. 27.
- Source: Press Release
Comments