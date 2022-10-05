The European Union agreed on new sanctions against Russia on Wednesday, including a price cap on the maritime trade of Russian oil, in response to Russia's annexation of four regions in Ukraine.

Details have not yet been released, but the package is expected to include a price cap on Russian oil, curbs on EU exports of aircraft components to Russia, limits on steel imports from Russia, and bans on EU nationals from sitting on governing boards of Russia's state-owned companies.

The package would add a ban on shipping Russian oil to existing restrictions on services needed to transport it, but carve out an exemption for oil priced at or under a level set by a coalition of the G7 and other countries, according to a draft seen by Bloomberg.

Western countries want to cut Russian revenues from sales of crude oil and oil products, which totaled a combined $179B in 2021, to choke Russia's funding for the war in Ukraine.

Crude oil prices are wobbling between small gains and losses ahead of today's expected announcement of an OPEC production cut.