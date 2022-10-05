Spain services contracts for 1st time in 8 months due to decline in total new business amid worsening economic conditions
Oct. 05, 2022 7:48 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The S&P Global Spain Services PMI fell to 48.5 in September 2022 from 50.6 in August, below market expectations of 49.8.
- The latest reading pointed to the first contraction in the country's services sector since January, due to another decline in total new business amid worsening economic conditions.
- As a result, staffing levels were reduced slightly in September for the first time since March 2021.
- Meanwhile, backlogs of work declined for a second successive month, with the rate of contraction the sharpest recorded by the survey since February 2021.
- On the price front, price pressures intensified, amid increases in utility and energy bills alongside wages.
- Finally, confidence about future growth remained subdued.
