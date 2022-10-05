XCPCNL Business Services reduces share count, to work on share buybacks
Oct. 05, 2022 7:58 AM ETXCPCNL Business Services Corporation (XCPL)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Venture development business XCPCNL Business Services (OTCPK:XCPL) has reduced the company's authorized share count by 250M, effective as of Oct. 4.
- Effective Oct. 5, the authorized share count is now listed as 500M.
- The company is now set to work on a share buyback initiative, which will occur during the next 60 days.
- The company is authorized to repurchase 20M shares through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, block purchases, fixed price tender offers, or otherwise, by applicable federal securities laws.
- Source: Press Release
Comments