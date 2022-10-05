Gazprom to resume gas flows to Italy after dispute resolved

Logo of the Gazprom headquarters for Serbia. Gazprom is one of the main power and energy companies of Russia, with offices worldwide.

BalkansCat

European gas benchmark futures fell as much as 4.7% Wednesday as Russia's Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) said it is resuming supplies to Italy via Austria after resolving regulatory issues that were halting transit flows.

Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) said it found a solution with Italian buyers to overcome regulatory changes made previously in Austria that sought a monetary guarantee to the Austrian operator for gas deliveries, which Gazprom refused to pay.

Italian energy producer Eni (NYSE:E) confirmed that flows had restarted; CEO Claudio Descalzi said the dispute with Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) had "absolutely nothing to do with geopolitical factors."

The incident marked the latest in a series of disputes over regulation and contractual clauses that have been used by Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) as a way to limit Russian gas supplies to Europe.

