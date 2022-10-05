European gas benchmark futures fell as much as 4.7% Wednesday as Russia's Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) said it is resuming supplies to Italy via Austria after resolving regulatory issues that were halting transit flows.

Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) said it found a solution with Italian buyers to overcome regulatory changes made previously in Austria that sought a monetary guarantee to the Austrian operator for gas deliveries, which Gazprom refused to pay.

Italian energy producer Eni (NYSE:E) confirmed that flows had restarted; CEO Claudio Descalzi said the dispute with Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) had "absolutely nothing to do with geopolitical factors."

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:UNG), (UGAZF), (DGAZ), (BOIL), (FCG), (KOLD)

The incident marked the latest in a series of disputes over regulation and contractual clauses that have been used by Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) as a way to limit Russian gas supplies to Europe.