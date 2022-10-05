Germany trade surplus back to 1992-lows as export growth slowed
- The trade surplus in Germany narrow sharply to €600 million in August of 2022, the lowest surplus since January of 1992, compared to €11.6 billion a year earlier.
- Exports jumped 21.2% year-on-year to €126.7 billion and imports surged 35.7% to €126.1 billion.
- On a seasonally adjusted basis, Germany trade surplus also narrowed to €1.2 billion from a downwardly revised €3.4 billion in July.
- Exports increased 1.6% to € 131.1 billion, of which €72.8 billion went to the European Union, down 0.8% from July, while imports increased 3.4% to €131.9 billion.
