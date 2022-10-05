Germany trade surplus back to 1992-lows as export growth slowed

Oct. 05, 2022 7:59 AM ETEWG, GF, EWGS, FGM, DBGR, DXGE, HEWG, DAX, FLGRBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • The trade surplus in Germany narrow sharply to €600 million in August of 2022, the lowest surplus since January of 1992, compared to €11.6 billion a year earlier.
  • Exports jumped 21.2% year-on-year to €126.7 billion and imports surged 35.7% to €126.1 billion.
  • On a seasonally adjusted basis, Germany trade surplus also narrowed to €1.2 billion from a downwardly revised €3.4 billion in July.
  • Exports increased 1.6% to € 131.1 billion, of which €72.8 billion went to the European Union, down 0.8% from July, while imports increased 3.4% to €131.9 billion.
  • ETFs: EWG, DAX, GF, DXGE, HEWG, DBGR, EWGS, FGM, FLGR, GF, HEWG, DBGR, FGM

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.