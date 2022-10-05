Philip Morris offers concessions to address EU antitrust concerns over Swedish Match deal
Oct. 05, 2022 8:03 AM ETPhilip Morris International Inc. (PM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) has offered EU concessions to address antitrust concerns over its $16B acquisition bid for Swedish Match, according to a European Commission filing.
- While the EU competition regulator did not provide details of the concessions, it will seek feedback from rivals and customers before deciding whether to accept them or demand more, Reuters reported.
- The Commission also extended its deadline for a decision from Oct. 11 to Oct. 25. It was expected to clear the deal unconditionally, but no final decision had been made, said people familiar with the matter.
- The deal has received clearance in the U.S. and Brazil.
